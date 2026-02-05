U.S. Air Force Maj. Timothy Goff, 8th Fighter Squadron pilot, enters the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon to perform a preflight check at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 23, 2026. These flights teach pilots and crews how to maintain shared situational awareness and communication across different platforms, a key part of modern air operations where data sharing and coordination make the force greater than the sum of its parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 16:00
|Photo ID:
|9508840
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-AS732-1002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.4 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Fighter Squadron runs coordinated training with Luke AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.