8th Fighter Squadron runs coordinated training with Luke AFB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Timothy Goff, 8th Fighter Squadron pilot, enters the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon to perform a preflight check at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 23, 2026. These flights teach pilots and crews how to maintain shared situational awareness and communication across different platforms, a key part of modern air operations where data sharing and coordination make the force greater than the sum of its parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)