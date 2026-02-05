(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    8th Fighter Squadron runs coordinated training with Luke AFB [Image 2 of 6]

    8th Fighter Squadron runs coordinated training with Luke AFB

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Timothy Goff, 8th Fighter Squadron pilot, enters the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon to perform a preflight check at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 23, 2026. These flights teach pilots and crews how to maintain shared situational awareness and communication across different platforms, a key part of modern air operations where data sharing and coordination make the force greater than the sum of its parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 16:00
    VIRIN: 260123-F-AS732-1002
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Fighter Squadron runs coordinated training with Luke AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman Air Force Base
    Takeoffs
    Luke Air Foce Base
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    New Mexico

