U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Kuss, 314th Fighter Squadron load crew apprentice, prepares to marshal an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 314th Fighter Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 23, 2026. The 8th FS conducted training with Luke AFB, integrating fourth and fifth-generation aircraft, preparing students for modern combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 16:00
|Photo ID:
|9508832
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-AS732-1005
|Resolution:
|4624x3083
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
This work, 8th Fighter Squadron runs coordinated training with Luke AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.