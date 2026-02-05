8th Fighter Squadron runs coordinated training with Luke AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Kuss, 314th Fighter Squadron load crew apprentice, prepares to marshal an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 314th Fighter Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 23, 2026. The 8th FS conducted training with Luke AFB, integrating fourth and fifth-generation aircraft, preparing students for modern combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)