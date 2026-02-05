(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    8th Fighter Squadron runs coordinated training with Luke AFB [Image 5 of 6]

    8th Fighter Squadron runs coordinated training with Luke AFB

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Kuss, 314th Fighter Squadron load crew apprentice, prepares to marshal an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 314th Fighter Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 23, 2026. The 8th FS conducted training with Luke AFB, integrating fourth and fifth-generation aircraft, preparing students for modern combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 16:00
    Photo ID: 9508832
    VIRIN: 260123-F-AS732-1005
    Resolution: 4624x3083
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Fighter Squadron runs coordinated training with Luke AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

