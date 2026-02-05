8th Fighter Squadron runs coordinated training with Luke AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Kuss, 314th Fighter Squadron load crew apprentice, conducts a pre-flight check for an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 23, 2026. Preflight checks are vital to proper training and safety for the pilots and Airmen upon takeoff and flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)