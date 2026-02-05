8th Fighter Squadron runs coordinated training with Luke AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 314th Fighter Squadron, is inspected during a preflight check at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 23, 2026. Sorties like this ensure Airmen, both on the ground and in the air, are trained to perform responsibilities crucial to mission success at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)