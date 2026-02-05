An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 314th Fighter Squadron, is inspected during a preflight check at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 23, 2026. Sorties like this ensure Airmen, both on the ground and in the air, are trained to perform responsibilities crucial to mission success at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 16:00
|Photo ID:
|9508824
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-AS732-1001
|Resolution:
|6667x3469
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Fighter Squadron runs coordinated training with Luke AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.