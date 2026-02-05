8th Fighter Squadron runs coordinated training with Luke AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 314th Fighter Squadron, taxis on a runway at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 23, 2026. The 8th FS conducted training with Luke AFB, integrating fourth and fifth-generation aircraft, using realistic training, integrated, disciplined, and ready to show air power wherever and whenever. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop) This image has been altered for security purposes.