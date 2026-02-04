Fort Drum USO celebrates 85 years of support to service members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Agossou Kouevigou, with the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, had the privilege of blowing out the candles on the birthday cake after USO staff and Soldiers sang “Happy Birthday” to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the organization Feb. 4 inside the Heritage Center at Fort Drum. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)