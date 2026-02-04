(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Drum USO celebrates 85 years of support to service members

    Fort Drum USO celebrates 85 years of support to service members

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Spc. Agossou Kouevigou, with the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, had the privilege of blowing out the candles on the birthday cake after USO staff and Soldiers sang “Happy Birthday” to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the organization Feb. 4 inside the Heritage Center at Fort Drum. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 08:10
    Photo ID: 9507690
    VIRIN: 260204-A-XX986-1005
    Resolution: 2927x2984
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum USO celebrates 85 years of support to service members, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Drum USO celebrates 85 years of support to service members

