Lorena Currea, Fort Drum USO senior operations specialist, watches Spc. Agossou Kouevigou blow out the candles on the cake at the USO Center on Feb. 4, commemorating the 85th anniversary of the organization. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 08:10
|Photo ID:
|9507686
|VIRIN:
|260204-A-XX986-1002
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum USO celebrates 85 years of support to service members [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum USO celebrates 85 years of support to service members
No keywords found.