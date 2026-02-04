Date Taken: 02.04.2026 Date Posted: 02.05.2026 08:10 Photo ID: 9507689 VIRIN: 260204-A-XX986-1004 Resolution: 4080x3072 Size: 3.53 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Drum USO celebrates 85 years of support to service members [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.