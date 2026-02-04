Lorena Currea, Fort Drum USO senior operations specialist, lights the candles on the USO birthday cake Feb. 4 to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the organization. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 08:10
|Photo ID:
|9507689
|VIRIN:
|260204-A-XX986-1004
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum USO celebrates 85 years of support to service members [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum USO celebrates 85 years of support to service members
No keywords found.