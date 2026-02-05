Fort Drum USO celebrates 85 years of support to service members

Photo By Michael Strasser | Lorena Currea, Fort Drum USO senior operations specialist, watches Spc. Agossou...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Lorena Currea, Fort Drum USO senior operations specialist, watches Spc. Agossou Kouevigou blow out the candles on the cake at the USO Center on Feb. 4, commemorating the 85th anniversary of the organization. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Feb. 5, 2026) -- The United Service Organizations (USO) turned 85 on Feb. 4, celebrating more than eight decades of support to America’s military members and their families.



At Fort Drum’s Heritage Center, USO staff and Soldiers commemorated the occasion by singing “Happy Birthday” before an afternoon snack of sandwiches and cupcakes.



“This is a big one for us,” said Chris Paige, USO area operations manager. “This marks 85 years that the USO has been side-by-side serving the military community. I think it’s a pretty important milestone that we can be proud of.”



Founded in 1941 at the request of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the USO was established to boost morale and provide support to U.S. troops during World War II. Initially a wartime effort, the USO became an enduring institution that continues to meet the needs of service members through conflicts, deployments, and peacetime operations.



“I think what keeps us relevant after 85 years is the fact that even if the times have changed, the need remains the same,” Paige said. “You still have Soldiers away from their families and away from their homes. This is a place where they can come in and just decompress for a while and feel like this is their place to be.”



The Fort Drum USO staff and volunteers recently celebrated its grand re-opening after an extensive renovation. The updated center features a large recreation area with pool tables, arcade machines, and video game stations. They also added a new children’s play area.



“It’s not just for the enlisted folks,” Paige said. “You can bring your family, let the kids play games in their own space while you relax and kick your feet up.”



Spc. Agossou Kouevigou, with the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, said he is a frequent visitor. He described it as one of the best recreational centers on post, where Soldiers can get away from the work environment for a while to relax and have fun.



“They always have refreshments, you can work on the computer, play games, watch movies, you can bring your friends here – there’s many, many things you can do here,” he said. “It’s very good; I love it.”



Paige said visitors are still amazed at what the USO has to offer.



“We’re always trying to meet people at the door so we can greet them and let them know we’re here for them,” he said. “And one of the best things I hear is ‘This is the nicest USO I’ve ever been in.’ And then if they are new here, it’s ‘Are those donuts free?’ So, it’s kind of cool to sit back and watch them engage.”



USO staff and volunteers frequently support installation events – handing out water at fun runs, talking with community members at resource fairs, and providing snacks and comfort to deploying and redeploying Soldiers.



“Sometimes when a National Guard unit comes to Fort Drum, we push out to the field and support them with a cookout,” Paige said. “The USO Center is home base, but we do a lot more than just what is here in the center.”



Paige said that volunteers remain central to the organization’s success. Community members who would like to contribute to the USO mission can do so by registering at [www.USO.org](https://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.uso.org%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmichael.f.strasser.civ%40army.mil%7Cd2b9cc15c7c54e47cd3408de64247c3b%7Cfae6d70f954b481192b60530d6f84c43%7C0%7C0%7C639058305031037448%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=uVnL%2BrcCKSFxLfBC77832JQFAPvWM2gA%2FAEFjAcF%2B%2BY%3D&reserved=0). The Fort Drum USO is located inside the Heritage Center, Bldg. 10502 on South Riva Ridge Loop.



For more information, call (315) 777-8006 or visit [https://newyork.uso.org/fortdrum](https://newyork.uso.org/fortdrum).