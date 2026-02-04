(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Drum USO celebrates 85 years of support to service members [Image 2 of 4]

    Fort Drum USO celebrates 85 years of support to service members

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Soldiers play a round of ping pong during a lunch break inside the Fort Drum USO Center. The United Service Organizations (USO) turned 85 on Feb. 4, celebrating more than eight decades of support to America’s military members and their families. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum USO celebrates 85 years of support to service members [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Drum USO celebrates 85 years of support to service members

