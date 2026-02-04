Soldiers play a round of ping pong during a lunch break inside the Fort Drum USO Center. The United Service Organizations (USO) turned 85 on Feb. 4, celebrating more than eight decades of support to America’s military members and their families. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 08:10
|Photo ID:
|9507687
|VIRIN:
|260204-A-XX986-1003
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum USO celebrates 85 years of support to service members [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum USO celebrates 85 years of support to service members
No keywords found.