    PMRF Conducts Annual Albatross Translocation [Image 6 of 6]

    PMRF Conducts Annual Albatross Translocation

    PRINCEVILLE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea  

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    PRINCEVILLE, Hawaii (Jan. 15, 2026) Yessica Carnley, a biologist with the University of Hawaii, releases a Laysan Albatross at a colony on the north shore of Kauai; this location is one of many used in Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Laysan Albatross Translocation Program. The Laysan Albatross Translocation Program, in support of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative, involves transferring albatross and their eggs from the installation to more hospitable areas on other parts of the island. The goal is to keep the birds away from aircraft, and reduce the strike threat to the animals, personnel and equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 21:17
    VIRIN: 260115-N-HW207-1038
    Location: PRINCEVILLE, HAWAII, US
    HAWAII
    NAVY
    VOLUNTEER
    ENVIRONMENT

