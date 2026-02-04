PMRF Conducts Annual Albatross Translocation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PRINCEVILLE, Hawaii (Jan. 15, 2026) A Laysan Albatross sits on an egg waiting to hatch at a colony on the north shore of Kauai; this location is one of many used in Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Laysan Albatross Translocation Program. The Laysan Albatross Translocation Program, in support of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative, involves transferring albatross and their eggs from the installation to more hospitable areas on other parts of the island. The goal is to keep the birds away from aircraft, and reduce the strike threat to the animals, personnel and equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)