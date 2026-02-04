PMRF Conducts Annual Albatross Translocation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii (Dec. 16, 2025) Daniella Casillas, a biologis with the University of Hawaii, records data gathered from Laysan Albatross eggs after they are examined through a process called "candeling" on Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands. Candeling is done to observe whether an egg is viable and can be part of the Laysan Albatross Translocation program in support of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative, transferring albatross and their eggs from the installation to more hospitable areas on other parts of the island. The goal is to keep the birds away from aircraft, and reduce the strike threat to the animals, personnel and equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)