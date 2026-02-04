(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PMRF Conducts Annual Albatross Translocation

    PMRF Conducts Annual Albatross Translocation

    KEKAHA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea  

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii (Dec. 16, 2025) Daniella Casillas, a biologis with the University of Hawaii, examines a Laysan Albatross eggs through a process called "candeling" on Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands. Candeling is done to observe whether an egg is viable and can be part of the Laysan Albatross Translocation program in support of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative, transferring albatross and their eggs from the installation to more hospitable areas on other parts of the island. The goal is to keep the birds away from aircraft, and reduce the strike threat to the animals, personnel and equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 21:17
    Photo ID: 9507195
    VIRIN: 251216-N-HW207-1022
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: KEKAHA, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PMRF Conducts Annual Albatross Translocation, by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HAWAII
    NAVY
    VOLUNTEER
    ENVIRONMENT

