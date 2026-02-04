PMRF Conducts Annual Albatross Translocation

PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii (Dec. 16, 2025) Brooke Mcfarland, the Natural Resources manager at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, moves a Laysan Albatross egg before it is examined through a process called "candeling". Candeling is done to observe whether an egg is viable and can be part of the Laysan Albatross Translocation program in support of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative, transferring albatross and their eggs from the installation to more hospitable areas on other parts of the island. The goal is to keep the birds away from aircraft, and reduce the strike threat to the animals, personnel and equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 21:17
|Photo ID:
|9507193
|VIRIN:
|251216-N-HW207-1004
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
