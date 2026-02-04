Beyond the Lens: Public Affairs Role in Readiness and Deterrence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colin Perkins, 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs journeyman, records a video at Eielson Air Force Base, Jan. 15, 2026. PA utilizes every image, article and press release to reinforce the strategic importance of the wing’s mission in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)