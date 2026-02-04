U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colin Perkins, 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs journeyman, records a video at Eielson Air Force Base, Jan. 15, 2026. PA utilizes every image, article and press release to reinforce the strategic importance of the wing’s mission in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 13:33
|Photo ID:
|9506615
|VIRIN:
|260115-F-WJ136-1076
|Resolution:
|6214x4143
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beyond the Lens: Public Affairs Role in Readiness and Deterrence [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Beyond the Lens: Public Affairs Role in Readiness and Deterrence
No keywords found.