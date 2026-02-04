Beyond the Lens: Public Affairs Role in Readiness and Deterrence

Photo By Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mary Murray, 354th FW public affairs journeyman, is filmed for a video at Eielson Air Force Base, Nov. 24, 2025. Public affairs offices are typically organized into three functional areas: command information, media relations and community relations, each playing a distinct role in supporting commanders and earning public trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski) see less | View Image Page

In the biting cold of an Eielson Air Force Base hangar, an Airman stands ready to launch an F-35A Lightning II. His arms are thrust overhead, forming an “X” telling the pilot in the cockpit that take-off is not far away. A 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs specialist captures the event, turning a normal workday into a historic moment in time.

What may look like just an ordinary photo to some is a deliberately crafted message that carries strategic influence to audiences near and far across the globe.

“I lead an amazing group of intelligent individuals. They’re artists, but they are artists grounded in the mission,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Allen Palmer, 354th FW PA chief. “They know how to tactically tell the Air Force story in a way that achieves the commander’s objectives while ensuring it’s safe and operationally secure for the Airmen executing our mission.”

Teamwork is essential in a career field that often operates under tight timelines and high visibility. PA offices are typically organized into three functional areas: command information, media relations and community relations. Each plays a distinct role in supporting commanders and earning public trust.

Command information ensures internal and external audiences understand the mission, priorities and purpose behind the work being done.

“We communicate readiness, shape narratives and ensure accurate information reaches the right audiences on time,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey, 354th FW PA superintendent. “We document the mission at home and while deployed so our allies and partners see how well our airframes and militaries work together.”

As the audience expands internationally, PA takes on the added responsibility of managing access, accuracy and information protection through the media operations section. This section serves as the link between the installation and external news organizations.

“I consider PA as the first line of defense for Airmen interacting with the media,” said Posey. “The media section team manages access, prepares Airmen and leaders for interviews and escorts media on base. These efforts uphold transparency and operational security to protect information and accurately represent the mission, while utilizing international media networks to disseminate key messaging rapidly and on platforms trusted by the civilian population.”

Just as important as telling the mission’s story is building on the relationships with the community beyond the gates. This is where the Community Relations team comes in.

“COMREL manages key programs that link the base with civic, industry and academic leaders,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding, 354 th FW PA NCO in charge of COMREL. “It’s about building trust with our neighbors, which leads to long-term support and shared success here in the Arctic.”

Collectively, PA bridges community relationships and global messaging to clearly communicate Eielson’s mission purpose and capability.

“Each time we publish an article, or engage with local civic leaders and news media, we showcase our advancements in technology, training and procedures,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski, 354th FW PA specialist. “Our content is meant to inform and show how we continue to improve as a more lethal Air Force.”

The scope of responsibility reaches far beyond local storytelling and into the global information environment. Behind every image or video, article and press release is a deliberate effort reinforcing the strategic importance of the wing’s mission in the Indo-Pacific region.

“As we saw during Exercise Resolute Force Pacific in 2025, and in every major exercise we participate in, adversaries have no problem flooding the information environment with disinformation specifically targeting our missions,” said Palmer. “It is the task of PA, as one of many units that fight in the information space, to actively counter foreign malign influence.”

That frozen moment inside the hangar becomes a message carried far beyond Alaska. It is seen by allies, understood by partners, and unmistakable to adversaries. Through deliberate and strategic communication, the 354th FW PA team guarantees the world knows that Alaska’s Airmen stand ready to go even at 50 below.