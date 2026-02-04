(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Beyond the Lens: Public Affairs Role in Readiness and Deterrence

    Beyond the Lens: Public Affairs Role in Readiness and Deterrence

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mary Murray, 354th FW public affairs journeyman, is filmed for a video at Eielson Air Force Base, Nov. 24, 2025. Public affairs offices are typically organized into three functional areas: command information, media relations and community relations, each playing a distinct role in supporting commanders and earning public trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 13:32
    Photo ID: 9506608
    VIRIN: 251124-F-WJ136-1020
    Resolution: 6846x4564
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    This work, Beyond the Lens: Public Affairs Role in Readiness and Deterrence [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

