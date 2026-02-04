(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Beyond the Lens: Public Affairs Role in Readiness and Deterrence [Image 2 of 3]

    Beyond the Lens: Public Affairs Role in Readiness and Deterrence

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colin Perkins, 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs journeyman, records a video of an F-35A Lightning II taking off at Eielson Air Force Base, Jan. 15, 2026. The command information team ensures internal and external audiences understand the mission, priorities and purpose behind Eielson’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

