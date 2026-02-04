Beyond the Lens: Public Affairs Role in Readiness and Deterrence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colin Perkins, 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs journeyman, records a video of an F-35A Lightning II taking off at Eielson Air Force Base, Jan. 15, 2026. The command information team ensures internal and external audiences understand the mission, priorities and purpose behind Eielson’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)