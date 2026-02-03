Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Air Force Sustainment Center commander Robins AFB immersion visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – J.J. Howe, center, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex Maintenance Fundamentals Center Advanced Training Technology Program manager, provides and overview of the Maintenance Fundamentals Center training programs to Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, during her visit to the WR-ALC at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2025. Howe provided updates on how the training programs are tailored to meet the evolving needs of the complex and the Air Force mission and provide a foundational skillset for new hires and opportunities for advanced training using cutting-edge technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)