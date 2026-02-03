(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Air Force Sustainment Center commander Robins AFB immersion visit [Image 5 of 5]

    Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Air Force Sustainment Center commander Robins AFB immersion visit

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – J.J. Howe, center, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex Maintenance Fundamentals Center Advanced Training Technology Program manager, provides and overview of the Maintenance Fundamentals Center training programs to Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, during her visit to the WR-ALC at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2025. Howe provided updates on how the training programs are tailored to meet the evolving needs of the complex and the Air Force mission and provide a foundational skillset for new hires and opportunities for advanced training using cutting-edge technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 08:15
    Photo ID: 9506032
    VIRIN: 260115-F-ED303-1088
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Air Force Sustainment Center commander Robins AFB immersion visit [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

