    Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Air Force Sustainment Center commander Robins AFB immersion visit [Image 4 of 5]

    Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Air Force Sustainment Center commander Robins AFB immersion visit

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Brandon Lee, left, 568th Electronics Maintenance Squadron Electronics Integrated supervisor, gives an F-15 Active Electronic Scanned Array overhaul and repair overview to Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, during her visit to the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 14, 2026. During her team’s visit, they were briefed on the sustainment process for the F-15 aircraft radar repair line and how it maintains readiness and ensures aircraft availability to the Department of War missions globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 08:15
    VIRIN: 260115-F-ED303-1078
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Air Force Sustainment Center commander Robins AFB immersion visit [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

