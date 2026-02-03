Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Air Force Sustainment Center commander Robins AFB immersion visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Brandon Lee, left, 568th Electronics Maintenance Squadron Electronics Integrated supervisor, gives an F-15 Active Electronic Scanned Array overhaul and repair overview to Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, during her visit to the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 14, 2026. During her team’s visit, they were briefed on the sustainment process for the F-15 aircraft radar repair line and how it maintains readiness and ensures aircraft availability to the Department of War missions globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)