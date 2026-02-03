Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Air Force Sustainment Center commander Robins AFB immersion visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Jeremy Wood, center, 562nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron director, briefs Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, left, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, about the C-17 aircraft overhaul and repair processes during her visit to the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2025. During her visit, Hammerstedt was briefed about how the C-17 aircraft sustainment processes maintain readiness and ensure aircraft availability to the Air Force mission globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)