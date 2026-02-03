Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Air Force Sustainment Center commander Robins AFB immersion visit

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – John Kieweg, left, 559th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron director, briefs Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, about the C-5M aircraft productions line capabilities during her visit to the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 14, 2025. Hammerstedt received various briefs about the legacy aircraft sustainment process and how the program depot maintenance line continues to maintain readiness and ensure aircraft availability to War Department missions globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
