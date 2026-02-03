Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Air Force Sustainment Center commander Robins AFB immersion visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Kenneth Josey, left, 402nd Commodities Maintenance Group Engineering director, briefs Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Labrador, Air Force Sustainment Center command chief, about the capabilities of the Incremental Forming Robot during his visit to the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2025. They discussed the group’s robotics and machinery capability in building components and parts for legacy aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)