    Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Air Force Sustainment Center commander Robins AFB immersion visit [Image 3 of 5]

    Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Air Force Sustainment Center commander Robins AFB immersion visit

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Kenneth Josey, left, 402nd Commodities Maintenance Group Engineering director, briefs Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Labrador, Air Force Sustainment Center command chief, about the capabilities of the Incremental Forming Robot during his visit to the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2025. They discussed the group’s robotics and machinery capability in building components and parts for legacy aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 08:15
    Photo ID: 9506009
    VIRIN: 260115-F-ED303-1044
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Air Force Sustainment Center commander Robins AFB immersion visit [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, Robins AFB, WR-ALC

