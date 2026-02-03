Rumble in the Deid V Feature: Master Sgt. Dominguez

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Frank Dominguez, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron superintendent, poses for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2026. Dominguez is a coach for Rumble in the Deid V. This event brings Airmen together through structured training, discipline, and competition, strengthening morale while promoting fitness, teamwork, and a shared sense of purpose across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
