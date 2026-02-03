Rumble in the Deid V Feature: Master Sgt. Dominguez

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Frank Dominguez, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, runs drills with an Airman in training for Rumble in the Deid within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2026. Rumble in the Deid provides Airmen an opportunity to develop fitness, confidence, and discipline through consistent training while strengthening morale and connection across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)