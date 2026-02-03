Rumble in the Deid V Feature: Master Sgt. Dominguez

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Frank Dominguez, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron superintendent, observes an Airman in training for Rumble in the Deid within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2026. The event encourages Airmen to develop fitness, confidence, and resilience through consistent training while fostering a culture of teamwork and positive competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)