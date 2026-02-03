(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rumble in the Deid V Feature: Master Sgt. Dominguez [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rumble in the Deid V Feature: Master Sgt. Dominguez

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Frank Dominguez, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron superintendent, coaches an Airman in training for Rumble in the Deid within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2026. The event provides Airmen an opportunity to train, challenge themselves, and build camaraderie through a professionally organized boxing program that emphasizes discipline, safety, and morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 07:27
    Photo ID: 9505998
    VIRIN: 260129-F-AO111-1024
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rumble in the Deid V Feature: Master Sgt. Dominguez [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rumble in the Deid V Feature: Master Sgt. Dominguez
    Rumble in the Deid V Feature: Master Sgt. Dominguez
    Rumble in the Deid V Feature: Master Sgt. Dominguez
    Rumble in the Deid V Feature: Master Sgt. Dominguez

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rumble in the Deid V Feature: Master Sgt. Dominguez

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery