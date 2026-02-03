Rumble in the Deid V Feature: Master Sgt. Dominguez

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Frank Dominguez, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron superintendent, coaches an Airman in training for Rumble in the Deid within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2026. The event provides Airmen an opportunity to train, challenge themselves, and build camaraderie through a professionally organized boxing program that emphasizes discipline, safety, and morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)