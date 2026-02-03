Rumble in the Deid V Feature: Master Sgt. Dominguez

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Frank Dominguez, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, runs drills with an Airman in training for Rumble in the Deid within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2026. Rumble in the Deid provides Airmen an opportunity to develop fitness, confidence, and discipline through consistent training while strengthening morale and connection across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Frank Dominguez, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron superintendent, plays a key role in developing Airmen and strengthening unit culture, both in his day-to-day responsibilities and through his leadership as a coach with Rumble in the Deid.

Dominguez oversees planning and execution of the event while also volunteering his time as a coach, helping Airmen build discipline, confidence, and mental toughness through structured training. The program allows him to support Airmen in ways that extend beyond traditional leadership roles.

“You do see progression,” Dominguez said. “You see where the person wants to get to that next level, and you have to push them. It’s a mental toughness that’s built.”

Dominguez emphasized that his role as superintendent with the 379th EFSS and as a coach for Rumble in the Deid is not centered on preparing service members for competition alone. He reinforces that teaching service members technique, strategy, and respect can translate directly to personal growth and mission readiness.

“It’s not just swinging at each other,” Dominguez said. “It’s learning technique, how to counter something. It’s strategic. It’s learning to counter balance your opponent and come back. A lesson that can be used in everyday life.”

By combining organizational oversight and with hands-on mentorship, Dominguez leads by example, reinforces fitness, resilience, and teamwork. In his role with the 379th EFSS and Rumble in the Deid, he continues to create opportunities for Airmen to challenge themselves, support one another, and grow as professionals.