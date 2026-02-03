Exercise Cutlass Express 2026 to Enhance Maritime Security in East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt Gen. John Brennan, Deputy Commander, United States Africa Command, (right), talks to members of the Mauritius military about their equipment during a demonstration as part of Cutlass Express 2026 (CE 26), while Rear Adm. Kelly Ward, Commander U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa Commander, Task Force 66 (CTF-66), (second to left), and CDR Michelle Calarasu, U.S. regional defense attaché (far left) listen. CE 26 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Carver / RELEASED).