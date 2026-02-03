Exercise Cutlass Express 2026 to Enhance Maritime Security in East Africa

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius – Exercise Cutlass Express 2026 sponsored by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) and enabled by U.S. Sixth Fleet kicks off in Port Louis, Mauritius Feb. 2-12.
The exercise brings together 19 partner and allied nations to improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity, promote national and regional security in East Africa and the Western Indian Ocean, and increase interoperability between participating nations.
"Cutlass Express is a cornerstone of maritime security and cooperation in the strategic waters of the East African coast and the Western Indian Ocean," said Vice Adm. J. T. Anderson, commander, U.S. 6th Fleet. "The more we operate with our partners in this critical region, the more we enhance interoperability and achieve our combined maritime security goals. Exercises like Cutlass Express ensure freedom of navigation, bolster maritime domain awareness, and strengthen naval readiness to counter malign activity. "
Cutlass Express 2026 will involve a series of shore-based and at-sea training events. Participants will engage in scenarios that test their capabilities in regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness, information-sharing practices, and tactical interdiction expertise to enhance the collective capabilities of participating nations to counter illicit sea-based activity.
These scenarios will include visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) and maritime interdiction training, counter-illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing procedures, and medical training.
Building off Phoenix Express’ integration of robotic and autonomous systems (RAS), commander Task Force (CTF) 66 will deploy unmanned platforms and operate with partner navies to enhance deterrence and detection of illegal activities throughout African exclusive economic zones. CTF-66 is U.S. 6th Fleet’s purpose-built, all-domain task force for integrating RAS.
Participating nations in Cutlass Express include Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, France, Georgia, India, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal, Seychelles, Somalia, Tanzania, Tunisia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Cutlass Express is one of three regional "Express" series exercises sponsored by AFRICOM. These exercises aim to provide African forces and international partners with collaborative opportunities to address comprehensive maritime security concerns.
