Exercise Cutlass Express 2026 to Enhance Maritime Security in East Africa

Members of the official party for the opening ceremony of Cutlass Express 2026 (CE 26), including Lt Gen. John Brennan, Deputy Commander, United States Africa Command, (second to right), and Rear Adm. Kelly Ward, Commander U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa Commander, Task Force 66 (CTF-66), (far right), stand at attention for the National Anthem. CE 26 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Carver / RELEASED).