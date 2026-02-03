Exercise Cutlass Express 2026 to Enhance Maritime Security in East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt Gen. John Brennan, Deputy Commander, United States Africa Command, speaks to the participants of Cutlass Express 2026 (CE 26) at the Mauritius Police Band Headquarters during the opening ceremony for CE 26. CE 26 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Carver / RELEASED).