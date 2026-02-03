(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Cutlass Express 2026 to Enhance Maritime Security in East Africa

    Exercise Cutlass Express 2026 to Enhance Maritime Security in East Africa

    PORT LOUIS, MAURITIUS

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Carver 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Lt Gen. John Brennan, Deputy Commander, United States Africa Command, speaks to the participants of Cutlass Express 2026 (CE 26) at the Mauritius Police Band Headquarters during the opening ceremony for CE 26. CE 26 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Carver / RELEASED).

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    VIRIN: 260203-N-XK513-1058
    Location: PORT LOUIS, MU
    This work, Exercise Cutlass Express 2026 to Enhance Maritime Security in East Africa, by PO1 Ian Carver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cutlass Express 2026

