U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Colin Astle, Rhine Ordnance Barracks directorate of emergency services desk sergeant, and his wife Jessica Astle, Kaiserslautern Elementary School teacher, perform chest compressions on a Braden BigRed life-saving mannequin during an American Red Cross Ramstein Office Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. The American Red Cross Ramstein Office hosts regular CPR and first aid courses open to anyone with base access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 04:55
|Photo ID:
|9505911
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-GK375-1020
|Resolution:
|5000x3445
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|1
This work, American Red Cross gives life-saving training to base personnel [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
American Red Cross gives life-saving training to base personnel
No keywords found.