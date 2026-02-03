American Red Cross gives life-saving training to base personnel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Colin Astle, Rhine Ordnance Barracks directorate of emergency services desk sergeant, and his wife Jessica Astle, Kaiserslautern Elementary School teacher, perform chest compressions on a Braden BigRed life-saving mannequin during an American Red Cross Ramstein Office Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. The American Red Cross Ramstein Office hosts regular CPR and first aid courses open to anyone with base access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)