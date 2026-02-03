American Red Cross gives life-saving training to base personnel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Colin Astle, Rhine Ordnance Barracks directorate of emergency services desk sergeant, demonstrates how to use an automated external defibrillator during an American Red Cross Ramstein Office Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. This course combines an online portion as well as an in-person session taught by certified instructors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)