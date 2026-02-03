American Red Cross gives life-saving training to base personnel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Colin Astle, Rhine Ordnance Barracks directorate of emergency services desk sergeant, gives breaths to a Braden BigRed life-saving mannequin during an American Red Cross Ramstein Office Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. The course costs $18 and covers essential skills needed to help someone before first responders arrive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)