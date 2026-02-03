(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    American Red Cross gives life-saving training to base personnel [Image 2 of 5]

    American Red Cross gives life-saving training to base personnel

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Colin Astle, Rhine Ordnance Barracks directorate of emergency services desk sergeant, gives breaths to a Braden BigRed life-saving mannequin during an American Red Cross Ramstein Office Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. The course costs $18 and covers essential skills needed to help someone before first responders arrive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 04:55
    Photo ID: 9505910
    VIRIN: 260122-F-GK375-1084
    Resolution: 5000x3263
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Red Cross gives life-saving training to base personnel [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

