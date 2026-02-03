American Red Cross gives life-saving training to base personnel

Photo By Senior Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Colin Astle, Rhine Ordnance Barracks directorate of emergency services desk sergeant, and his wife Jessica Astle, Kaiserslautern Elementary School teacher, perform chest compressions on a Braden BigRed life-saving mannequin during an American Red Cross Ramstein Office Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. The American Red Cross Ramstein Office hosts regular CPR and first aid courses open to anyone with base access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - When Senior Airman Hannah Lillund heard her neighbors screaming for help last year, her training took over. Because of that, an infant is alive today.

Lillund’s quick actions to clear baby Eumi’s airway became a powerful reminder across the Kaiserslautern Military Community that these skills can make a huge difference in the lives of those around us. For Airmen, dependents and anyone with base access, that readiness begins long before an emergency happens.

At Ramstein Air Base, Germany, one of the most accessible options to receive CPR and first aid training is through the American Red Cross Ramstein Office.

“We saw a spike in demand for training as a result of Defense Health Agency changes restricting who can provide training and limiting the training itself to mostly medical personnel,” said Ryan Ebert, the Red Cross Ramstein Office regional program manager. “Luckily, American Red Cross training is open to anybody with access to the base.”

He said the organization trains about 700 people a year in CPR and Basic Life Support training, putting the monthly average students at approximately 70 students.

For families with infants or families preparing for a child, CPR skills provide a measure of confidence if an emergency happens. The Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED course costs $18 and covers essential skills needed to help someone before first responders arrive.

“I had an incident in my personal life where I had to save someone close to me from choking,” said Taylor Roe, the Red Cross Ramstein Office training services lead. “The teaching I’ve received here gave me the skills necessary to help save their life.”

Lillund didn’t know she would respond to a choking infant that day. Lucas and Edlin didn’t know their infant daughter Eumi would suddenly stop breathing. Every emergency looks different, but what remains the same is the value of being ready.

For anyone in a situation where these skills are needed, that readiness can save a life.

To learn more about how Hannah Lillund saved an infant child’s life using these skills, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/551491/calm-under-pressure-airmans-quick-thinking-saves-infants-life

For those interested in learning these skills for themself, email the local Red Cross office at RamsteinTraining@RedCross.org to sign up for a class. A complete list of available classes can be found on their Facebook page at KMCAmericanRedCross.