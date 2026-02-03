U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Clemente, 603rd Air Operations Center enlisted executive, conducts an Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. The American Red Cross Ramstein Office trains approximately 70 students per month on how to perform lifesaving skills in emergency situations before first responders arrive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 04:55
|Photo ID:
|9505908
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-GK375-1133
|Resolution:
|5000x3327
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
This work, American Red Cross gives life-saving training to base personnel [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
American Red Cross gives life-saving training to base personnel
No keywords found.