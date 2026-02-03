American Red Cross gives life-saving training to base personnel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Clemente, 603rd Air Operations Center enlisted executive, conducts an Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. The American Red Cross Ramstein Office trains approximately 70 students per month on how to perform lifesaving skills in emergency situations before first responders arrive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)