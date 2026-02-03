(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American Red Cross gives life-saving training to base personnel [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    American Red Cross gives life-saving training to base personnel

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Clemente, 603rd Air Operations Center enlisted executive, conducts an Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. The American Red Cross Ramstein Office trains approximately 70 students per month on how to perform lifesaving skills in emergency situations before first responders arrive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 04:55
    Photo ID: 9505908
    VIRIN: 260122-F-GK375-1133
    Resolution: 5000x3327
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Red Cross gives life-saving training to base personnel [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    American Red Cross gives life-saving training to base personnel
    American Red Cross gives life-saving training to base personnel
    American Red Cross gives life-saving training to base personnel
    American Red Cross gives life-saving training to base personnel
    American Red Cross gives life-saving training to base personnel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    American Red Cross gives life-saving training to base personnel

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery