Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Michael J. Rigas tours USS Milius

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Michael J. Rigas, center, his team, and members of U.S. Embassy Tokyo, share a meal with leadership aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during a tour of the ship while visiting Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. Milius is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)