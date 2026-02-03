Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Michael J. Rigas tours USS Milius

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Garrett Platt, combat systems officer for Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), right, leads a tour in the ship’s combat information center for Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Michael J. Rigas, second from left, his team, and members of U.S. Embassy Tokyo during a visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. Milius is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)