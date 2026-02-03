Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Michael J. Rigas tours USS Milius

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Steven Terjesen, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), left, and Lt. Miles Smith, a weapons officer aboard Milius, second from left, lead a tour on the ship’s fo’c’sle for Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Michael J. Rigas, center, his team, and members of U.S. Embassy Tokyo during a visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. Milius is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)