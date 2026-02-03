Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Michael J. Rigas tours USS Milius

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Steven Terjesen, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), left, discusses capabilities of the ship’s combat information center with Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Michael J. Rigas, center left, his chief of staff, Basil Parker, center right, and Erik Jacobs, chief of staff to the U.S. ambassador to Japan during a tour of the ship while visiting Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. Milius is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)