    Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Michael J. Rigas tours USS Milius [Image 4 of 8]

    Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Michael J. Rigas tours USS Milius

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Taylor DiMartino 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Steven Terjesen, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), right, leads a tour on the ship’s fo’c’sle for Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Michael J. Rigas, center right, his chief of staff Basil Parker, left, and members of U.S. Embassy Tokyo during a visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. Milius is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 01:05
    Photo ID: 9505781
    VIRIN: 260127-N-CL550-1108
    Resolution: 8216x5477
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    This work, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Michael J. Rigas tours USS Milius [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Taylor DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAY
    DESRON 15
    Deputy Secretary of State
    USS Milius
    tour
    Japan

