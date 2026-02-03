352d SOW validates capabilities during Exercise Point Blank 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Special Operations team member performs drone flight operations during exercise Point Blank at RAF Feltwell, England, Jan. 26, 2026. Exercise Point Blank showcases the ability of Special Operations Forces and conventional Air Force forces to seamlessly integrate and operate together. By combining their specialized capabilities, these components enhance interoperability and ensure mission success in time-sensitive scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)