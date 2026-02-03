(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    352d SOW validates capabilities during Exercise Point Blank 26 [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    352d SOW validates capabilities during Exercise Point Blank 26

    UNITED KINGDOM

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    A U.S. Special Operations team member performs drone flight operations during exercise Point Blank at RAF Feltwell, England, Jan. 26, 2026. Exercise Point Blank showcases the ability of Special Operations Forces and conventional Air Force forces to seamlessly integrate and operate together. By combining their specialized capabilities, these components enhance interoperability and ensure mission success in time-sensitive scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 05:13
    Photo ID: 9504563
    VIRIN: 260126-F-DI187-1094
    Resolution: 6371x4699
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 352d SOW validates capabilities during Exercise Point Blank 26 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    352d SOW validates capabilities during Exercise Point Blank 26
    352d SOW validates capabilities during Exercise Point Blank 26
    352d SOW validates capabilities during Exercise Point Blank 26
    352d SOW validates capabilities during Exercise Point Blank 26

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    352d SOW validates capabilities during Exercise Point Blank 26

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery