352d SOW validates capabilities during Exercise Point Blank 26

A U.S. Air Force Special Operations team member sets up a drone system during exercise Point Blank at RAF Feltwell, England, Jan. 26, 2026. This exercise demonstrates the importance of collaboration with partner forces to maintain regional security. Through joint planning and execution, participants of Exercise Point Blank 26 strengthen mutual trust, improve communication, and reinforce a shared ability to rapidly respond to crises, safeguarding stability and peace in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)