352d SOW validates capabilities during Exercise Point Blank 26

RAF MILDENHALL, England – Special Operations Forces assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) are conducting a pre-planned training exercise called Exercise Point Blank, from Jan. 26 – Feb. 6, near RAF Mildenhall, UK.



Members of the 352d Special Operations Wing are participating in the exercise, which is designed to validate communication systems, command and control processes, and coordination among U.S. conventional Air Force and partner forces.



“The 352d SOW is leading SOCEUR air-and-ground force integration and coordinating with U.S. Air Forces in Europe in a United Kingdom-based Joint Combined Large Force Exercise,” said the 352d SOW Exercise Point Blank lead planner. “This exercise demonstrates how important collaboration with partner forces is and also showcases our collective ability to rapidly mobilize and adapt to dynamic situations.”



Such exercises are routine and essential to ensuring forces remain ready to respond quickly and effectively to potential crises or contingency operations in the region.



“Our goal is to integrate Special Operations Force air assets with Combat Air Force packages to conduct SOF mobility operations in a highly contested environment,” the lead planner explained. ”As a force multiplier, we enable the Combat Air Force by employing coordinated, SOF-peculiar effects staged from a position of unique placement and access while honing combat readiness.”



By working closely with conventional and partner forces, Air Commandos from the 352d SOW showcase a shared commitment to readiness and the capability to address complex challenges together, ensuring mission success in any environment.



“Having the opportunity to participate in Exercise Point Blank is incredibly rewarding,” said the lead planner. “The collaboration between all forces and development of new tactics and strategies only increases our total-force lethality and strengthens readiness and operational cohesion for future missions.”