352d SOW validates capabilities during Exercise Point Blank 26

A U.S. Air Force Special Operations team member flies a drone during exercise Point Blank at RAF Feltwell, England, Jan. 26, 2026. Point Blank highlights our collective ability to rapidly mobilize and adapt to dynamic situations. By working closely with conventional DAF forces, we showcase a shared commitment to readiness and the capability to address complex challenges together, ensuring mission success in any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)