    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California [Image 26 of 27]

    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California

    NEVADA CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Angie Cox, 22nd Combat Air Base Squadron commander, stands with Airmen assigned to the 22nd CABS from various installations during Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) training in Northern California, Jan. 30, 2026. Cox visited the Airmen to congratulate them on a job well done and offer words of encouragement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 17:44
    Photo ID: 9503973
    VIRIN: 260130-F-RX751-1787
    Resolution: 5993x3371
    Size: 7.98 MB
    Location: NEVADA CITY, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California [Image 27 of 27], by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB
    60th AMW
    571st MSAS
    22nd CABS
    Training
    SERE

