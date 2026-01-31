Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Angie Cox, 22nd Combat Air Base Squadron commander, stands with Airmen assigned to the 22nd CABS from various installations during Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) training in Northern California, Jan. 30, 2026. Cox visited the Airmen to congratulate them on a job well done and offer words of encouragement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)