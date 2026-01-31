Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Timothy French, 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge individual protective equipment, applies camouflage during Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) training in Northern California, Jan. 30, 2026. SERE face paint is a tactical, sweat-proof camouflage used by Airmen to reduce infrared signature and blend into environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 17:44
|Photo ID:
|9503968
|VIRIN:
|260130-F-RX751-1620
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|7.01 MB
|Location:
|NEVADA CITY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
