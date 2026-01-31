(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California [Image 22 of 27]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California

    NEVADA CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Timothy French, 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge individual protective equipment, applies camouflage during Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) training in Northern California, Jan. 30, 2026. SERE face paint is a tactical, sweat-proof camouflage used by Airmen to reduce infrared signature and blend into environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 17:44
    Photo ID: 9503968
    VIRIN: 260130-F-RX751-1620
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 7.01 MB
    Location: NEVADA CITY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California [Image 27 of 27], by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California
    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    60th AMW
    571st MSAS
    22nd CABS
    Training
    SERE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery