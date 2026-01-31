Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Timothy French, 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge individual protective equipment, practices tactical evasion during Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) training in Northern California, Jan. 30, 2026. SERE face paint is a tactical, sweat-proof camouflage used by Airmen to reduce infrared signature and blend into environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)